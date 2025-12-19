Edo deputy governor mandates strengthening of PHCs in rural areas

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, has mandated primary healthcare facilities across the state’s rural areas.

He said this was part of an effort to strengthen and provide essential, accessible health services to rural dwellers.

He gave this directive when he chaired the 4th quarterly meeting of the state Primary Health Care (PHC) Taskforce in Benin on Friday.

The Deputy Governor challenged local government chairmen to expand access to essential healthcare services across the state.

As Taskforce Chairman, Idahosa emphasised that all hands must be on deck to carry out the scheduled Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine campaign in Edo State in 2026 for children from 9 months to 14 years of age, regardless of their previous vaccination record.

He explained that the essence of the MR vaccine campaign is to boost herd immunity.

Idahosa declared, “Our collective goal is to reach every eligible child in Edo State with the MR vaccine. No child should be left behind.”

The deputy governor noted that the 4th quarterly meeting, which incidentally was the last for the year, was an opportunity to review the taskforce’s performance and align and realign strategies for the year ahead.

He emphasised that health remained a critical component of the SHINE agenda of the Governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration of the state.

“Under his guidance, we have sustained momentum in strengthening our primary health care system and expanding access to essential services across the state,” he stated.

The deputy governor expressed satisfaction that a lot of ground had been covered in healthcare provision over the past year.

“These outcomes are the result of your collective efforts and the strong collaboration we have enjoyed with our development partners,” he said.

He also acknowledged the “strategic leadership and guidance provided by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

He said, “They have continued to play a vital role in aligning our state-level interventions with national health priorities.”

Idahosa said the first quarter of 2026 would be filled with activities as the taskforce would be carrying out strategic activities and direct interface with health workers across the 192 PHCs across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He stated, “We don’t just want to sit here in Benin and expect things to be going well in other parts of the state.

“We want to have inspections and interface with some of the health workers and inspect some of the facilities where our people are getting treatment in our rural areas.”

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole, was among other critical taskforce stakeholders who made strategic contributions to the meeting.