Edo to begin local production of essential drugs in 2026

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has expressed his administration’s readiness to embark on the production of essential drugs from 2026, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The governor stated this during an inspection of the Central Medical Stores, presently under the supervision of the Edo State Drugs and Health Commodities Management Agency (DMA).

Represented by his Deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, the governor revealed the state’s readiness to revive the moribund Edo Pharmaceutical Company.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Deputy Governor, Mr Friday Aghedo, the governor, who said the essence was to end medical tourism in the state, noted that facilities at the Edo Pharmaceutical Company and Central Medical Stores were vandalised during the EndSARS protest in 2020.

“The state was desirous to put the facility to good use through the production of essential drugs, which will ease medical costs in the state and even the South-South geopolitical region,” he said.

Okpebholo affirmed that the state was ready to harness the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), which aims to accelerate the transformation of Nigeria’s healthcare system.

He said this would attract investment, increase local production of medical products, and expand the private sector.

“The governor is passionate about the welfare of the people of Edo State. Hence, he told us to come, look around, and let him know where there are areas of concern and where they need immediate intervention.”

Idahosa stated, “We also did an inspection of those drugs that have been supplied by the state government for the use of Edo people.

“What we did at the government medical stores was to ensure that the manufacturing and expiration dates were intact, which means those drugs are good enough for Edo people.

“We also went round the pharmaceutical company that used to produce drugs. Because of the EndSARS vandalisation, the place is no longer effective.

“We will bring this back to the attention of the governor, and he will bring it back to use.”

Commissioner for Health, Dr Cyril Oshiomhole, speaking after the extensive inspection, said, “The drug management company was created for a purpose, and it is unique, based on the fact that during campaigns, this administration had promised affordable and accessible healthcare.”

He revealed that the DMA is all about “having the 36 states of the federation coming together to do a pool purchase,” which he asserted leads to price crashes, even lower than the manufacturing price.

He noted that the federal medical centres and even private pharmacies will buy from the state and thus create a win-win for everyone involved, especially the downtrodden.

Oshiomhole harped on the need to take advantage of the PVAC, a presidential initiative to encourage local manufacturers, saying, “It is going to be in our 2026 annual plan, and other plans for our next financial year.”

He revealed that the state partnered with the Federal Government to revive the production of essential drugs such as Panadol, antimalarials, and other essential medicines.