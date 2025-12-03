Edo to raise ₦160b to tackle ecological challenge

Executive Chairman, Edo State Ecological Fund and Management Commission, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, has unveiled plans by the state government to raise ₦160b to tackle ecological challenges in the state.

Agbomhere, who disclosed this on Tuesday in Benin while briefing journalists, said the fund would be raised through the Ecological/Climate Trust.

According to him, Okpebholo Green Revolution for Edo would be launched next week.

He said the state opted to raise the funds because its three-year budget would not be enough to remediate gully erosion sites across the state.

Agbomhere, who raised the alarm over the increasing number of illegal sand mining sites in several communities in Edo South Senatorial District, stated that the over 60 gully erosion sites would be remediated in phases.

He lamented that operators have no plans to remediate the sites after their operations.

Besides raising funds to tackle ecological challenges, Agbomhere said the state planned to plant one million trees in four years.

He said, “We went round Edo State after we were inaugurated to assess all the negative ecological impact sites in the state. We were devastated by what we saw. I never believed Edo had been devastated by gully.

“Edo State budget for three years cannot resolve the issues of gully. To resolve and remediate one gully, we need between ₦5b and ₦ 6b. We have some that will cost ₦20b. Edo State alone cannot solve the issue of gully erosion because the budget is for many projects.

“We are expecting to raise N160b to solve ecological problems. We cannot remediate all the gullies, so we have to do them in phases.

“Part of our plan is to turn these gully sites into tourist attraction. We will restore, conserve and preserve. We are already designing projects that we will put in every gully we remediate.”

On illegal sand mining, Agbomhere said the sites were already creating gullies that would become problems in the future.

“A lot of companies are operating in Edo State. After their operation, they will leave the state without remediating the environment. We are calling on them to tell us their plans for remediation when they leave,” he said.