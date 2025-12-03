EDOHIC deepens collaboration with Edo medical officers to boost service delivery

The Edo State Health Insurance Commission (EDOHIC) has strengthened its partnership with Medical Officers of Health (MOHs) across the three senatorial districts as part of a strategic effort to enhance performance, deepen collaboration, and improve the delivery of quality, people-centred healthcare across the state.

The engagement, held at the Commission’s headquarters in Benin City, began with a welcome address by the Director General of EDOHIC, Dr. (Mrs.) Augusta Ikpea-Enaholo.

She reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to improving coordination, streamlining reporting processes, and ensuring that residents in all Local Government Areas have access to reliable and affordable healthcare.

She commended the MOHs for their leadership in strengthening primary healthcare and highlighted recent achievements such as the onboarding of additional Primary Healthcare Centres, improved facility readiness, and visible progress in grassroots access to quality care.

The session, led by the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Dr. Owen Omorogbe, focused on reviewing performance for the second and third quarters, assessing data reporting tools for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) and State Equity, and examining State Equity financial management tools.

During the performance review, Dr. Omorogbe explained that EDOHIC has established clear benchmarks to assess the effectiveness of MOHs.

He stressed the importance of supervisory reporting for accurate planning and intervention, noting that findings from supervisory visits help determine where stakeholders need to provide support.

He also underscored the critical role of high-quality data in decision-making and resource allocation. According to him, many decisions are taken daily based on data submitted by Officers-in-Charge, making it essential that every data point meets the required quality standards. To strengthen reporting capacity, training materials were provided to MOHs for onward training of OICs across all LGAs, accompanied by an audio-visual demonstration on the correct use of the reporting tools.

Dr. Marvelson Ima-Obasogie, MOH for Oredo LGA, and Dr. Ehikioya Beauty Efosa, MOH for Ikpoba-Okha LGA, contributed to the discussions, highlighting improvements in service utilisation and noting the positive impact of EDOHIC’s Key Performance Indicators in driving efficiency and better health outcomes.

Dr. Ogamune Godwin, MOH for Etsako Central LGA, was celebrated as the Best Performing Officer for the third quarter. His dedication, timely reporting, and consistent delivery of high-quality data earned him commendation from both EDOHIC leadership and fellow stakeholders.

Dr. Ikpea-Enaholo assured participants of the Commission’s continued support in creating an enabling environment for efficient service delivery.

She expressed optimism that, under the leadership of Governor Monday Okpebholo, Edo State is firmly on track toward building a resilient healthcare system and achieving sustainable development.