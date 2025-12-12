Education gets highest allocation as Enugu unveils 2026 budget breakdown

Enugu State Government has allocated N521 billion to the education sector as the highest sectoral share in the 2026 Appropriation Bill. It would be recalled that the state governor, Peter Mbah, last Tuesday, presented N1.62 trillion 2026 budget estimates to the state House of Assembly.

The governor, while presenting the budget proposal tagged “Budget of Renewed Momentum,” said the figure represents a 66.5 per cent increase over the N971 billion revised 2025 budget.

Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Chris-Robert Ozongwu, who spoke at a media briefing on the 2026 budget proposal, said the allocation underscores the administration’s commitment to transforming the state’s education system and preparing young people for a technology-driven future.

Ozongwu explained that the 2026 budget was crafted to deepen reforms and accelerate development following improvements recorded in the 2025 fiscal year. He noted that enhanced revenue performance and stronger fiscal discipline enabled the government to channel more resources toward high-impact sectors.

The commissioner highlighted education as the anchor of the 2026 development strategy, with N158 billion committed to constructing 16 smart senior secondary schools, N68 billion for 110 technical and vocational schools, and other funds committed to upgrading facilities across numerous learning institutions.

He added that the budget also provides for teachers’ training, classroom rehabilitation, and furnishing of laboratories to strengthen practical learning.

Ozongwu further said that the budget allocates significant resources to healthcare, noting that key provisions include renovation of 43 cottage hospitals, upgrading 12 general hospitals, construction of 230 Type 2 primary healthcare centres, and equipping secondary health facilities.

Ozongwu said these interventions aimed to expand access to quality medical services across urban and rural communities.

Besides, he said that roads and infrastructure also received significant attention, with N15 billion budgeted for the construction and rehabilitation of urban and rural roads across the state, among other projects.

These projects, he said, are designed to enhance public health and improve living conditions statewide. Ozongwu stated that the 2026 budget is a balanced financial plan designed to promote inclusive growth, strengthen public services, and ensure sustainable development.

He, therefore, assured residents that the government remains committed to transparency and accountability in delivering the projects highlighted in the budget.