EFCC chair urges Nigerians to reject corruption in 2026

Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, has urged Nigerians to enter 2026 with a renewed commitment to accountability and zero tolerance for corruption.

Olukoyede made the call in a New Year’s message delivered in Abuja, according to a statement issued by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, on Wednesday.

He said while the excitement of the New Year was welcome, it should encourage Nigerians to embrace responsible conduct to contribute to national development.

“As we welcome the new year with excitement and renewed hopes, let us renew our commitment and channel our energy to the paths of accountability and zero tolerance for corruption,” he said.

Olukoyede expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome economic hardship, noting that President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda was geared towards national growth.

“We can make Nigeria greater. This is the pivot of the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr President. Nigeria will rise again,” he stated.