EFCC detains Ngige over financial malfeasance, to be arraigned today

Former Minister of Labour and Employment and ex-Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chris Ngige, is in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), contrary to widespread reports suggesting he had been kidnapped.

His former media aide, Fred Chukwuelobe, debunked the abduction claims on Wednesday after receiving numerous calls from concerned associates and journalists.

“I have been receiving calls in the past hour from friends and journalists seeking the veracity of the news making the rounds that Dr Chris Ngige has been kidnapped. Ngige is with the EFCC. He was not abducted or kidnapped,” Chukwuelobe clarified.

Ngige’s detention comes amid heightened scrutiny of several former officials who served under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari. A former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has spent three nights in EFCC custody over alleged misconduct in office. Also, former Petroleum Resources Minister Timipre Sylva remains wanted by the agency.

In Ngige’s hometown of Alor, in Idemili South Local Council Area, news of his detention sparked anxiety, with residents reportedly discussing it in hushed tones. It was learned that his kinsmen are in confusion over his arrest. They are also saddened that the arrest took place while he was healing from the attack on his convoy.

It was alleged that the EFCC forced its way into the Abuja residence of the former governor of Anambra State at Bello Road, Asokoro, Abuja, and whisked him away.

Ngige’s arrest is the latest chapter in long-standing allegations. The EFCC previously accused him of diverting more than N46 billion allocated to Anambra’s local councils during his tenure as governor.

As Labour Minister, he also faced questioning by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), with EFCC support, over alleged contract irregularities and job-racketeering at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

His detention also follows a violent incident on November 26, when gunmen, reportedly, in fake military and police uniforms, ambushed his convoy along the Nkpor–Nnobi Road in Idemili North. Ngige was not in the convoy at the time, but a police officer was shot, disarmed and stripped of his rifle and uniform. Chukwuelobe urged the public to disregard sensational reports and await verified information.

However, a senior EFCC source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed to The Guardian that Ngige was arrested in connection with “certain financial transactions” during his time as Minister of Labour.

“He is in one of our zonal offices. He was arrested yesterday over issues relating to financial dealings while he was Labour Minister,” the source said.

In a phone interview yesterday, a media aide to the former minister, Fred Chukwuelobe, told The Guardian that a counsel to Ngige had informed him that the former Anambra governor would be charged in court today, December 12, 2025.