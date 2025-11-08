EFCC has no case against me, says former minister, Mamman

Former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, has told a Federal High Court in Abuja of his intention to file a no-case submission in a charge of alleged complicity in a N31.70 billion fraud case filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Counsel to the ex- minister, S.T. Abba, disclosed this shortly after the EFCC closed its case with its 17th witness (PW17), Abubakar Gabdo.

EFCC alleged that the defendant conspired and used bank accounts of various private companies to siphon funds from the coffers of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.

Specifically, the EFCC alleged that it discovered multiple suspicious transactions traced through various corporate accounts of Bureau de Change operators.

It disclosed that some of the corporate accounts belong to Breathable Investment, Fullest Utility Concepts, and Golden Bond Nigeria Ltd.

At the day’s proceeding, the EFCC’s witness, Gabdo, told the court that the former minister is not the owner or a signatory in those companies when the question was put to him by the defence counsel.

Speaking under cross-examination earlier, Gabdo admitted that seven other persons – Mustapha Abubakar Bida, Joseph Omotayo Adewunmi, Ben Nsikak, Stephen Ojo, Oladipo Adebowale, Micheal Achua, Ogunjobi Olusola – are in charge of the Mambila Zungeru Special Project Account, which is domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Gabdo said Mustapha Abubakar Bida was the Chief Account Officer of Mambila Zungeru Special Project Account, who gave final approval.

The witness admitted that it was Bida that gives the final approval, because as it relates to the Mambila Zungeru Special Account, neither the permanent secretary nor the minister has authority to disburse.

In addition, Gabdo told the court that from documentary evidence before the commission, some of the payments were made before the defendant was appointed as the Minister of Power.

He equally admitted that even after Mamman’s exit in 2021, some of the companies still receive large sums of money from Mambila Zungeru Special Project Account.

The witness said the EFCC investigation on the Zungeru Mambila power project issue started from 2017 to 2023, while the defendant was appointed as Minister of Power in 2019 and exited in 2021.

The witness confirmed that from 2019, Fullest Utility Concepts Limited had received large sums of money while Platinum Touch Enterprise also received millions of naira from October 2021.

He told the court that in a single day, about 18 transactions in payment were made to Platinum Touch Enterprise in 2021.

Gabdo admitted that companies like Silverline Ocean, Gurubce Limited, and Royal Perimeter Ventures all received large sums of money at different periods.

After his evidence, the prosecution counsel, A.O. Mohammed, informed the court that he has closed the case of the prosecution against the defendant.

It was at this stage that the defendant counsel, S.T. Abba announced that his client would file a no-case submission.

Justice James Omotosho, thereafter, adjourned the case to November 27, for adoption of written addresses.