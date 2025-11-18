‘Efficient food fortification ecosystem critical to healthier Nigeria’

MANAGING Director of Nutrients Innovation Tech Limited, Dr Rachael Adeyemi, has said an efficient food fortification ecosystem is critical to a healthier Nigeria.

Speaking when Nutrients Innovation Tech Limited hosted three senior executives from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on a working visit, facilitated by TechnoServe Nigeria, Adeyemi stated that his organisation was committed to driving improved nutrition outcomes through innovation, quality assurance, and industry-wide accountability.

“At Nutrients Innovation Tech Ltd, our mission is simple: to support a healthier Nigeria by ensuring that the food fortification ecosystem is efficient, compliant.”.

We are honoured to welcome the Gates Foundation team and proud of the impact our work continues to make,” she said.

The visit formed part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s food fortification programme and assess measurable progress across the country’s mandatory fortification vehicles.

Discussions focused on compliance levels, premix quality, and supply chain dynamics surrounding fortification of wheat flour, sugar, and vegetable oil — the nation’s three primary vehicles for mandatory fortification.

During the visit, the Gates Foundation delegation conducted an extensive assessment of Nutrients Innovation Tech’s flour premix supply chain, examining existing challenges, systemic gaps, and emerging opportunities for strengthened partnerships and potential support.

They also embarked on an official factory tour, led by Adeyemi, where they expressed satisfaction and admiration for the company’s advanced processes, quality standards, and leadership in premix handling and fortification compliance.