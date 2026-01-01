Egbin Power recommits to inclusive devt through PCSR initiative

Egbin Power Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable development and inclusive growth through its Personal Corporate Social Responsibility (PCSR) initiatives, aimed at deepening social cohesion, empowering young people, and strengthening relationships across its host communities.

A key pillar of these initiatives is the company’s yearly football tournament for host communities, which has continued to serve as a unifying platform for youth development, positive engagement, and shared identity among neighbouring communities.

Now in its fourth edition, the programme has evolved into a signature initiative that brings together young people from neighbouring communities, fostering positive interaction, mutual respect, and a shared sense of purpose. Over the years, it has consistently demonstrated GenCo’s belief that sustainable development thrives where communities are united and actively engaged.

The final of the tournament, held at the Egbin Power sports field, saw Alanu-Omo FC edge Dragon Ipakan FC 1–0 in a closely contested encounter, capping weeks of spirited participation marked by discipline, camaraderie, and exemplary sportsmanship.

Speaking on the significance of the programme, Head of Corporate Communications & Branding, Felix Ofulue, at Egbin Power, described the initiative as a strategic investment in people and communities.

“At Egbin Power, we are deeply passionate about initiatives that bring people together and create lasting value. This programme has grown into a platform for nurturing talent, engaging young people constructively, and strengthening bonds across communities. Beyond recreation, it instils critical life skills such as teamwork, leadership, discipline, and resilience, qualities that are essential for personal growth and societal progress,” he said.

He added that the objective is to evolve the initiative into a unifying force that strengthens relationships across communities while reinforcing Egbin Power’s brand as a responsible and people-centred organisation.