Eight killed, four missing as suspected terrorists attack Adamawa communities

Bodies of eight residents have been recovered, while four others remain unaccounted for, following fresh attacks by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on three villages in Hong Local Council of Adamawa State.

The latest assaults targeted Zah, Kijing, and Mubang villages, marking the third wave of violence in the area during the Christmas season. Earlier attacks had been reported in the nearby Mayo Ladde and Garaha districts.

Information gathered yesterday morning indicated that the attacks occurred on the night of Monday, December 29, during which several houses were destroyed and residents forced to flee their homes.

While casualty figures initially varied, the Chairman of Hong Local Government Area, Inuwa Usman Wa’aganda, confirmed that eight bodies had so far been recovered from the affected communities.

“It is true. Boko Haram attacked Mubang, Zah, and Kijing villages in Hong. For now, eight corpses have been recovered from the three villages, and four persons are still missing,” Wa’aganda said. He added that numerous residential buildings and business premises were destroyed before security operatives could reach the villages.

The Adamawa State Police Command declined to comment on the incident. However, sources said additional security personnel have been deployed to the area to protect residents and restore calm.