Ekiti Knowledge Zone to create 26,000 jobs, attract $14m to economy – Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has reaffirmed his commitment to creating over 26,000 direct and indirect jobs and injecting more than $14 million into the state’s economy annually through the ongoing Ekiti Knowledge Zone (EKZ) project.

Speaking at the Ikogosi Resort during a Stakeholders’ Engagement Workshop on the EKZ project, the governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, said the initiative was designed to position Ekiti State to fully benefit from the global technological shift.

Oyebanji described the stakeholders’ engagement as a proactive step to ensure effective collaboration among all participants, stressing that the programme would help build trust, promote innovation, and guarantee long-term success by harnessing diverse perspectives and preventing avoidable conflicts.

He encouraged participants to actively participate in the workshop, emphasising the importance of each stakeholder, both individually and collectively, understanding and fulfilling their roles in reaching the project’s objectives. He highlighted that every institution must align with the shared vision, especially as the world continues to advance swiftly, driven by data, artificial intelligence, cutting-edge research, and digital innovation.

“My government firmly believes that the prosperity of Ekiti State will be built on the strength of its people, on their talents, creativity, resilience, and intelligence. That is why this initiative was conceived as a hub where government, academia, innovators, and the private sector can work together to solve real problems, accelerate public-sector transformation, and create new economic opportunities for our young people,” he said.

He added, “My vision for the state is one where many young Ekiti people can work for global companies without leaving their communities. We will continue to provide an enabling environment not only to make the Knowledge Zone a success, but to make the entire State a model of progress and achievement.”

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD), Dr. Moyo Ekundayo, emphasised the importance of developing problem-solving software and applications that genuinely add value to society, and urged relevant stakeholders to look beyond academic certificates and focus instead on how they can contribute meaningfully to societal development.

Dr. Ekundayo also encouraged parents and guardians to allow their children and wards the freedom to pursue courses they are passionate about, noting that this would help ensure their long-term fulfilment and satisfaction.

Also speaking, the Project Coordinator of EKZ, Ms. Lolade Olutola, noted that the workshop marked a significant milestone in positioning Ekiti as a premier destination for innovation, technology, research, enterprise development, and talent competitiveness. She explained that the engagement brought together a diverse network of stakeholders, including MDAs, higher education institutions, and cluster hubs.

The Chairman of the EKZ Steering Committee, Dr. Emmanuel Akinwumi, in his remarks, explained that the Knowledge Zone model has proven successful across various continents.

He cited California in the United States as a notable example that achieved global recognition through the establishment of its own knowledge zone, noting that such initiatives typically attract clusters of industries and businesses wherever they are implemented.

Calling on Ekiti indigenes in the diaspora to invest at home, stressing that everyone has the potential to be an agent of change, Dr. Akinwumi stated that it is often easier to thrive and make meaningful impact at home than elsewhere.