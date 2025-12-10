Elizabeth Jack-Rich meets with UAE leadership, Bill Gates on partnerships

Nigerian business leader, CEO of ELIN Group and infrastructure development advocate, Elizabeth Jack-Rich, was among select African business leaders invited to participate in the African Business Leaders Delegation to the United Arab Emirates from December 6 to 7, 2025.

The delegation convened Africa’s leading private sector figures and philanthropists for strategic discussions with the UAE leadership on deepening economic partnerships, business cooperation, and philanthropic initiatives across the continent.

The delegation included prominent African business leaders, namely Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Mo Ibrahim, representing Nigeria, Kenya,

South Africa, Tanzania, Egypt, Sudan, and Zimbabwe. The visit aimed to strengthen UAE-Africa ties in key sectors, including energy, digital infrastructure, agriculture, and sustainable development.

For over two days, the delegation engaged in discussions with UAE leadership on partnerships in energy, digital infrastructure, agriculture, and sustainable development. The visit included an audience with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi; and His Highness, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.