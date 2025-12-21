Elizade varsity appoints ecohydrology scholar Oguntunde as new VC

Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, has appointed Professor Philip Oguntunde, a scholar in ecohydrology and water resources, as the new Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

The Registrar, Mr. Omololu Adegbenro, in a statement signed by the university’s Head of Public Relations, Mr. Williams Olufunmi, said Oguntunde was appointed by the institution’s Board of Trustees.

Adegbenro described the new Vice-Chancellor as an accomplished academic and administrator with an impressive record of scholarship, research, leadership, and institutional development.

The statement noted that the appointment takes effect from January 1, 2026, adding that the new Vice-Chancellor has over 100 publications in high-impact journals, multiple books and monographs, and has supervised more than 15 Ph.D. and 20 master’s degree graduates.

The statement read: “A First Class graduate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Professor Oguntunde, born in 1969, holds a Ph.D. degree in Environmental Hydrology and Water Engineering from the University of Bonn, Germany, alongside advanced leadership training in higher education management. He rose through the ranks at FUTA to become a professor in 2014.

“Professor Oguntunde is widely respected for his research depth and mentoring capacity. He has also attracted multi-million-naira and foreign currency grants, driving research, capacity building and infrastructural growth.

“He has served in several strategic leadership roles, including Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development) for two terms, Member of Governing Council, and Director, University Advancement Centre, FUTA, while facilitating strong local and international collaborations.

“A Fellow of leading professional and scientific bodies in Nigeria and abroad, Professor Oguntunde’s appointment underscores Elizade University’s commitment to academic excellence, research innovation and world-class university governance.”