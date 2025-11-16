Emir Sanusi visits bandit-troubled community, urges vigilance to overcome incursion

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Sunday visited the troubled Faruruwa community in Shanono local government following the incessant bandits’ incursion.

Besides, the monarch called for expanded community vigilance and support for security agencies to overcome the criminal invasion from the neighbouring Katsina State.

Speaking during a sympathy visit to the community, Emir Sanusi said the increasing wave of attacks in the area demanded greater attention and proactive support from traditional institutions, government and local vigilante groups.

“For the past few months, we have had an increase in the spate of attacks in villages neighbouring Katsina State, with bandits coming in for cattle rustling, killing innocent people and kidnapping men and women,” he said.

The monarch said the visit was to commiserate with affected residents, reassure them of government’s commitment and encourage communities to contribute to securing their villages.

“It is our responsibility as leaders to come and see our people, to sympathise with them and to reassure them that the state government is doing everything it can along with the security services,” he said.

He noted that the state government had deployed personnel and logistics to strengthen security in the area.

“The governor has bought vehicles, provided resources, and the people can already see the movement of the army and the police in this area. We will also encourage them to use their vigilantes to help protect their villages,” he added.

Emir Sanusi also urged neighbouring Katsina communities to ensure that peace agreements with bandits do not become a licence for criminals to attack Kano communities and take refuge across the border.

He prayed for the restoration of peace in the affected areas and pledged continued collaboration with the state government to ensure safety of residents.

“We pray to Allah to bring peace to our lands, and we will continue doing our best, working with the government to ensure that peace is maintained in this state,” he said.

The military troops recently neutralised 19 bandits in a gunfire engagement with the bandits in Shanono in an attempt to invade the community.

The bandits however killed two troops and a vigilante.