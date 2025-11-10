Entrepreneur launches foundation to advance education, youth development

Nigerian entrepreneur and social-impact advocate, Louis Awode, has officially launched the Louis Awode Foundation (LAF) — a global empowerment initiative focused on expanding access to education, supporting young entrepreneurs, and promoting inclusive community development across Nigeria and beyond.

Growing up in Ogbere, Ijebu East, Ogun State, Awode experienced firsthand the challenges of limited educational resources. These early experiences inspired his lifelong commitment to “build a home of opportunity for those who need it most.”

“My journey taught me that opportunity is the greatest form of empowerment,” Awode said. “When young people are given access to education, mentorship, and support, they do not just succeed — they transform communities.”

Awode went on to study at the University of Lagos and the University of Dundee, and is currently completing an MBA in Business Analysis at Georgia State University in the United States. Professionally, he has worked with Transsion Holdings and founded the youth-driven creative brand ClovisCasuals, which has collaborated with cultural talents including Asake and Olamide.

The Foundation’s mission is delivered through four core pillars –

Education Access & Scholarships: Providing scholarships, mentorship programs, digital-literacy training, and inclusive learning support for underserved youth and persons with disabilities.

Youth & Women Empowerment: Offering entrepreneurship funding, vocational development, leadership training, and financial-skills support.

Community Development: Partnering with grassroots organisations to improve access to clean water, healthcare, educational infrastructure, and safe community spaces.

Global Impact & Partnerships: Aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals to build international collaboration, sustainability models, and long-term impact systems.

The Foundation is supported by a dedicated mission-focused team, including Taiwo Mojisola Abdulai (Marketing Lead), Bolatito Ajao (Secretary) Oyelola Olawale Kush (Event Strategist). and Olaide Soaga (Media Publicist). Members include Anthonia Sokoya, Olaleye Oshineye, Adubi Albert, Funmi Ajao, and Anuoluwapo Isadele.

The Foundation will initiate pilot programs in select Nigerian communities, followed by expansion into regional and international initiatives.

“Real change happens when communities are not just helped, but heard,” Awode emphasised. “Our work is to create pathways to opportunity — and we are only just beginning.”