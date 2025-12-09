Enugu commissioner donates fleet of buses to APC

Mobilisation efforts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State have received a major boost following the donation of a fleet of buses by the State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr. Lawrence Ezeh.

Ezeh also announced a ₦50 million support fund to help the party strengthen its logistical and administrative operations.

The donation comprises one Coaster bus and four Toyota HiAce (Hummer) buses, each allocated to strategic arms of the party. The women’s wing received the Coaster bus, while the youth wing took delivery of a HiAce bus. The remaining two buses were assigned for administrative duties and statewide mobilisation.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Enugu, which was attended by party leaders, supporters and stakeholders, Ezeh stressed that loyalty to a political party should go beyond verbal commitments.

He noted that while the state government under Governor Peter Mbah continues to implement “economic-driven projects across every political ward,” party members must support governance by strengthening internal structures through practical contributions.

He said the gesture was aimed at bolstering the APC’s operational capacity and enhancing its effectiveness in grassroots mobilisation, logistics coordination and statewide political outreach.

Positioning himself as a bridge between technocratic governance and community-based politics, Ezeh reaffirmed his “unwavering commitment” to the growth of the APC in Enugu State.

APC stakeholders described the donation as a significant boost to the party’s organisational strength as it intensifies preparations for future political engagements. They added that the vehicles would be immediately deployed for field operations, community outreach and coordination across wards.

Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party in the state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, described the intervention as “a morale booster,” saying it reinforces confidence ahead of upcoming political activities. He commended the commissioner