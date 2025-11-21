Enugu govt begins fencing of ESUT 19 years after

Nineteen years after it was relocated to its permanent site at Agbani, Nkanu West Local Council Area, the Enugu State government has begun fencing Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) with a view to improving its security and preventing land encroachment.

The Vice-Chancellor of ESUT, Prof. Aloysius Michaels Okolie, who announced this, stated that the state government has released about N1.4 billion for the realisation of the project.

He stated that when fenced, it would help preserve the dignity and enable the school to run better.

It was gathered that although the government had, since inception, provided offices and accommodation for a certain category of staff to live in, the houses have remained empty due to security reasons.

Staff members of the school have continued to operate from Enugu urban, a development that has hindered the growth and aspirations of the school.

“We are hopeful that when the fencing is completed, it will help restore some of the things that are lacking in this school. We have facilities that should be mounted, but we cannot because you cannot guarantee their security,” he stated.

Okolie added that the school fencing was part of the efforts by Governor Peter Mbah to reposition the school, stressing that he had released over N10 billion in equipping the Nursing and Midwifery laboratory.