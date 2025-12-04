Enugu govt to stimulate economy via transport infrastructure

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has said that his administration has decided to expand the transport infrastructure to serve as an enabler for other sectors of the state’s economy.

He stated that improved investment in transport infrastructure would stimulate growth in other sectors, contributing to the overall development of the state.

Mbah, who presented a budget of N1.62 trillion for the 2026 fiscal year to the House of Assembly for consideration and passage on Tuesday, stated that deliberate attention would be paid to transport infrastructure.

He said: “Transport is the lifeblood of commerce. Without efficient mobility, no economy can thrive”, adding that in the year 2026, five new transport terminals would be constructed in the state.

The governor, who, however, did not furnish the gathering on how the three terminals already completed and commissioned had impacted the state, said the five new terminals would be located at Emene, Udi, Awgu, 4-Corners and Obollo AforHe added: “To further boost mobility, we have also made provisions for the procurement of 2,000 sedans for our City Taxis.”

He said that the Enugu Air, which came on board within the year, would be boosted with an additional 14 aircraft, to bring the fleet to 20, stressing that the Airline remains an economic enabler and a strategic platform for the emergence of the state as a regional hub.”

He further stated that approximately 15,000 mass housing units would be developed next year, emphasising that this trend would constitute the first phase of the 30,000 units planned by his administration during its first term.