Enugu nullifies child marriage, arrests parents, groom

Enugu State Government on Thursday said that it has taken measures to nullify the underage marriage between a teenager and a man at Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government of the state.

The social media had been abuzz with the stories of the forced marriage.

Enugu State Commissioner for Gender, Women and Children Affairs, Ngozi Eni, said the government had to intervene to nullify the illegal marriage.

She said she had earlier invited those involved with a view to finding out why they would give out such a teenager in marriage, bearing in mind its negative effects.

The Commissioner, upon their failure to appear before the ministry, made arrangements whereupon they were arrested. They included the parents of the girl, the parents of the said groom, the groom and the matchmaker, a native doctor.

The teenager reportedly claimed that she was forced into the marriage and had not been to school.

She was said to have confirmed that she never wanted the marriage.

The groom was said to be an only son and that was why his parents had to secure a wife for him.

The matchmaker, named Patience, a native doctor, had claimed she was unaware that underage marriage was a crime.

Meanwhile, the legal team of the ministry had explained the relevant laws, including the Child Right Law, and the penalties associated with child marriage.

It was gathered that the parties involved have been handed over to the security authorities for further investigation, while Amarachi would remain with the ministry.

The Commissioner said the state government would take necessary measures to nurture and empower the teenager through education, while the marriage would be nullified.

Eni had thanked the Chairman of Igbo-Eze North Local Government for his swift response.

Meanwhile, the Concerned Igbo-Eze North Youth (CINY) has praised the swift response of the Enugu State Government, the Ministry of Gender Affairs, and the Nigeria Police Force, noting that the arrests came following public outcry over the case.

“This action reaffirms the state’s commitment to upholding the rights of children and enforcing laws against child abuse, child marriage, and the violation of minors,” CINY stated.

The group added that no individual is above the law and urged continued public vigilance to expose acts that endanger children. “Let justice take its full course, and may this serve as a deterrent to all who engage in or enable such practices,” the organisation said.