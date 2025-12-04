Enugu varsity to begin drug tests for marathon participants next year

Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI), Ugwuomu-Nike, Emene, Enugu State, will begin conducting drug tests for participants in its future marathons to ensure the credibility of athletes’ performances.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Christian Anieke made the announcement during a press briefing shortly after the conclusion of Marathon 2025, organised by the university as part of its annual convocation ceremony.

He explained that the move is necessary so that “winners would know that they won meritoriously,” adding that this year’s exercise included photos and videos of participants to prevent manipulation.

He said, “We want to begin the test next year. We haven’t done it before, but we are going to begin it next year. So, next year, the drug test is something we can consider.”

The 21.79 km marathon, tagged “Marathon for Active & Exciting Life Finish,” was part of the one-week 13th convocation celebrations of the university.

The race began at the Faculty of Law at Thinkers’ Corner in Enugu metropolis and ended at the permanent site in Ugwuomu-Nike, Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area. It was open to both GOUNI students and residents of Enugu State.

Winners in the male category included 20-year-old Onyia Kingsley, a 400-level student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, who won N500,000. Second place went to 23-year-old artisan Odo Emmanuel Chinecherem, who received N200,000, while third place was Onyia Chukwuebuka, who earned N100,000.

In the female category, 25-year-old Elias Jacinta from Kogi State emerged first, winning N500,000. Second and third prizes went to Eze Miracle (N200,000) and Eze Happiness (N100,000), respectively, with Happiness experiencing severe leg pain after the race but receiving medical attention.

Anieke explained that the marathon is a unique way to celebrate graduating students. “This is the only university that does this in the whole country. There’s no better way of honouring the graduating students,” he said.

Enugu State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Lyold Ekweremadu, pledged collaboration with the university to expose the runners to national competitions.

“Our long-distance training coach will also work with you and see how we expose you to one of these competitions at the national level,” he said.

The Executive Chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area, Engr. Beloved-Dan Obi Anike, said the local council would support the first ten runners in both male and female categories.

He commended the university for “making this mark and becoming a trailblazer in education and sports.”

Prof. Anieke also highlighted a unique feature of the 13th convocation, where Azubuike Ikennam was named both “Vice Chancellor for One Day” and “Best Graduating Student in 2025,” a first for the university.

He noted that since its inception, GOUNI has graduated 4,431 students and showcased achievements such as successful open-heart surgery at the 200-bed teaching hospital, establishment of the College of Medicine, Africa’s first DNA Centre (ranked fifth globally), Robotics Centre, and the Directorates of Competitions and Entrepreneurship.

He also highlighted the university’s success in winning research grants for students and scholars. “You can only win grants when you are doing a good job as a scholar,” Anieke said.