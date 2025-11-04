Erisco Foods becomes first tomato paste manufacturer to win National Productivity Order of Merit Award

Erisco Foods Limited has become the first tomato paste manufacturer to win National Productivity Order of Merit Award.

The leading indigenous food manufacturer remains the only tomato paste manufacturer to ever receive the prestigious National Productivity Order of Merit Award from the Federal Government of Nigeria. It serves as a powerful testament to the company’s commitment to excellence, and sustainable productivity while setting it apart from other manufacturers when it comes to quality.

The award celebrates organisations that have demonstrated exceptional performance and significant contributions to Nigeria’s economy.

Erisco Foods was recognised for its dedication to local content development and for consistently meeting and exceeding international quality standards. This accolade validates the company’s tireless efforts to provide high-quality, 100% natural products to the Nigerian market.

“Winning this award is a tremendous honour and a significant milestone for our company,” said Chief (Dr.) Eric Umeofia MFR, Chairman and CEO of Erisco Foods. “It serves as a powerful testament to our team’s dedication and our mission to create a truly Nigerian brand that rivals the best in the world. We are humbled and motivated to continue setting new benchmarks for quality and innovation in the food industry.”

Erisco Foods is committed to leveraging this recognition to further its mission of feeding Nigerians with healthy, affordable, and locally-produced food items. The company expresses gratitude to its consumers for their trust and continued support, which has been instrumental in its journey to national prominence.