EU powers sustainable growth in Nigeria with new Balanga hydropower project

The European Union’s commitment to sustainable development in Nigeria is taking shape at the Balanga Dam in Gombe State, where an EU-funded small hydropower project is scheduled to be commissioned in March 2026.

The announcement came during an impact visit by officials from the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, who observed the dam’s transition from an underutilised irrigation facility to a multi-purpose hub for renewable energy and agriculture.

Constructed between 1979 and 1984 to support irrigation and water supply, the dam operated for decades with only its irrigation function in use. With EU support, delivered in partnership with UNIDO, the Gombe State Government, and other stakeholders, the facility is now being upgraded to generate 320 kilowatts of hydropower.

This will be complemented by an additional 300 kilowatts of solar PV, bringing total renewable energy output to 620 kilowatts.

Inga Stefanowicz, Head of Section, Green and Digital Economy at the EU Delegation, said the initiative illustrates the value of strong partnerships. “The European Union’s support demonstrates how international collaboration can transform infrastructure into engines of growth and opportunity. Balanga is a model of sustainable development, bringing energy, jobs, and economic empowerment together in one integrated initiative.”

Commissioner of Water, Environment, and Forest Resources, Mohammed Fawu, described the project’s significance for the state. “For years, the dam was underutilised, but today it is a hub of activity. The project is creating employment opportunities, supporting livelihoods, and ensuring that the people of Gombe benefit directly from the resources in their communities.”

The energy generated will primarily serve a proposed agro-processing zone to be located three kilometres from the dam. The zone will enable farmers to convert crops such as rice into finished products, expanding income opportunities and strengthening the agricultural value chain. The project also includes expanding irrigation canals, increasing the cultivable area from 2,200 hectares to nearly 11,000 hectares.

UNIDO Representative, Azubike Emechebe, highlighted the broader socio-economic impact. “Through this initiative, youth and local communities are being empowered. The EU’s funding ensures productive use of energy, creating jobs, improving livelihoods, and enabling industries to grow.”

Stefanowicz praised the state government for its leadership, emphasising the project’s multi-purpose value. “The initiative not only generates electricity. It supports food processing, creates jobs, and strengthens local economies. That is the real power of sustainable development.”

Programme Manager on Green and Circular Economy, Godfrey Ogbemudia, described the project’s impact on quality of life. On nighttime benefits, he added, “Balanga at night will no longer be a place of darkness. With consistent electricity, homes, businesses, and schools can function fully, and communities will thrive.”

The Paramount Ruler of the Waja Chiefdom, HRH Mohammed Muhammad, assured the visiting delegation of the community’s strong ownership and commitment to safeguarding the infrastructure.