EU, RLF, others move to boost youth participation in democracy

European Union (EU), Rosa Luxemburg Foundation (RLF) Nigeria, in partnership with Social Action and ‘We the People’, has launched a three-year youth democracy project, named ‘INCLUDE NAIJA’, aimed at boosting youth participation in the 2027 general elections and forging active participation in the governance process.

Known as the ‘Inclusive Democracy and Empowerment Network for Active Youth in Nigeria (2025–2027)’, the target is Nigerian universities to strengthen civic engagement, promote fundamental human rights, and equip young people with practical skills for democratic participation and national development.

Four universities have been selected as hubs for the project: the University of Abuja, Veritas University, Bwari, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, and Bayero University, Kano.

Activities include yearly democracy capacity-building workshops, mentorship programmes for female student leaders, and advocacy visits to key institutions such as the National Assembly and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

The first democracy capacity-building workshop for 2025 was held on June 24 at the University of Abuja, bringing together students from participating institutions. Speakers addressed representative democracy, citizens’ roles in policymaking, social inclusion and equity advocacy, and civic engagement strategies, including lobbying and grassroots organising.

A core feature of INCLUDE NAIJA is a female-focused mentorship programme, which will train 80 female students yearly. The interactive sessions connect aspiring student leaders with accomplished women who have risen from student union activism to leadership roles in civil society, public service, and politics.

Four mentorship sessions were held in 2025 across the participating universities, featuring mentors, including Ene Obi, Comfort Idika Ogunye, Dr Fatima Hassan, Honourable Sadaatu Sani, and Aisha Ibrahim Dankani, among others.

As part of its advocacy component, students also participated in a National Assembly public hearing on constitutional amendments in September, gaining firsthand exposure to legislative processes.

Organisers said the project is designed to build a new generation of informed, confident, and inclusive youth leaders capable of shaping Nigeria’s democratic future. Students who participated described the sessions as inspiring and impactful, noting increased awareness of governance, leadership, and civic responsibility.

INCLUDE NAIJA will run through 2027, with activities rotating yearly across the selected universities.