Ewhrujakpo’s death: Tompolo, Tonlagha, others condole with Diri

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, and the family of his late deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, yesterday, received more sympathisers at the Government House, Yenagoa.

Those who paid the visit include the Chairman of Tantita Security Services Limited, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, oil magnate Mr Matthew Tonlagha, and the administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro.



Others are the Registrar of Maritime University, Dr Paul Bebenimibo, a member of the House of Representatives, Mr Julius Pondi, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by the Bayelsa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mallam Isah Ehimeakhe, and the Bayelsa Elders Council, led by the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd).



This was contained in a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, yesterday. ‎Speaking on behalf of the Ekpemupolo delegation, Pondi said that the whole of the Ijaw nation had been thrown into mourning since last Thursday following the unfortunate demise of Ewhrudjakpo.

‎Ekpemupolo described Ewhrudjakpo as a very dependable ally of the governor and a great public servant who gave his all and died in active service. He urged the governor, the Ewhrudjakpo family and the people of the state to be strong and be comforted as the late deputy governor led a selfless life worthy of emulation.