Ex-COAS Buratai sues Ali-Keffi for N1b over alleged terrorism defamation

Former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai, has slammed a ₦1 billion defamation suit against another retired military officer, Maj. Gen. Danjuma Hamisu Ali-Keffi before the Kaduna State High Court.

The suit, filed on January 8, 2026, at the Kaduna Judicial Division of the High Court, accuses Ali-Keffi of making and circulating allegedly false, malicious and defamatory statements linking Gen Buratai to terrorism financing, Boko Haram suspects, and the illegal release and concealment of terror suspects.

Buratai, through his counsel, A.I. Aliyu and A.M. Hassan of Law Plus Consult, is seeking declarations that the statements credited to the defendant and published on several online media platforms are defamatory and injurious to his reputation.

The plaintiff contended that the defendant granted interviews in 2025 in which he allegedly insinuated that Buratai had links to terror suspects and financiers, and that he was involved in conspiracies to cover up terrorism-related activities during his tenure as Chief of Army Staff.

The former Army Chief pointed out that the publications were widely circulated online and on social media platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp and Instagram, giving the allegations national and international reach.

In his statement of claim, Buratai described the allegations as entirely false, stressing that he has never been investigated, indicted or convicted for terrorism, terrorism financing or any related offence.

He argued that the statements portrayed him as corrupt, unpatriotic and complicit in acts inimical to Nigeria’s national security, thereby gravely damaging his reputation, honour and standing locally and internationally.

He further alleged that the defendant acted recklessly and maliciously, despite admitting in the same publications that no investigation had established Buratai’s involvement in terrorism financing.

Meanwhile, Buratai is asking the court to order Ali-Keffi to immediately retract the alleged defamatory statements and publish an unreserved public apology with equal prominence in Sahara Reporters, two national newspapers, and on all social media platforms where the statements were circulated.

The plaintiff is claiming ₦1 billion as general damages for libel and injury to reputation, citing the gravity of terrorism-related allegations, the wide circulation of the publications, and the defendant’s status as a retired senior military officer.

In addition, Buratai is also seeking a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from further publishing or repeating the alleged defamatory statements, as well as an order compelling him to pay the full cost of the suit, including solicitor’s fees.

The writ of summons directed Ali-Keffi to enter an appearance within 21 days of service, failing which the court may proceed to hear the matter in his absence.

As of the time of filing this report, no date has been fixed for the commencement of the hearing, and the defendant has not filed a response to the suit.