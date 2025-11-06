Ex-council chairman urges support for Otu

Former Chairman of Bakassi Local Council Area, Hon. Saviour Nyong, has called on the indigenes of the area to rally behind the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, in the collective quest for peace, stability, and development.

In a statement dated November 3, 2025, signed by him, Hon. Nyong described unity and unalloyed support for the governor as “crucial ingredients for sustained growth and the final resolution of the long-standing Bakassi question.” He emphasised that no community can thrive amid division, adding that “only a united Bakassi can attract the kind of attention, compassion, and intervention our people truly deserve.”

He urged all well-meaning sons and daughters of Bakassi to give the governor their total support, both physically and spiritually, especially in matters related to the infamous ceding of parts of Bakassi by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He said, “This is not the time for strife or internal discord. It is the time to strengthen our bond and align with the people-first vision of Governor Otu, whose heart clearly beats for the restoration of Bakassi’s dignity.” He noted, however, that genuine progress can only be achieved in an atmosphere of harmony and shared commitment to the common good.

Nyong further explained that although the Green Tree Agreement, which underpinned the ICJ ruling, has yet to be ratified by the Section 12 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Otu-led administration has demonstrated “sincere commitment and practical steps toward addressing the plight of the Bakassi people through diplomacy, dialogue, and developmental engagement.” He commended the Governor’s resolve to seek sustainable solutions rather than resort to divisive rhetoric or confrontation.

He cautioned against actions that could undermine these efforts, particularly recent litigations instituted against state and Local Governments, which he described as “a potential setback capable of derailing the commendable progress already recorded.” Such legal distractions, he warned, could impede the governor’s ongoing initiatives aimed at restoring dignity and prosperity to the Bakassi people. “Litigation will not heal our wounds,” he stressed. “Dialogue, partnership, and faith in the current administration will.”

“I strongly advocate for the immediate withdrawal and discontinuation of these litigations in the larger interest of our people,” Nyong stated, emphasising that peace and collaboration remain the most viable pathways to development and justice. “Let us not allow internal disagreements to become tools in the hands of those who never truly understood our pain,” he appealed. “Governor Otu has shown sincerity of purpose. It is only fair that we reciprocate his goodwill with cooperation.”

In a firm tone of solidarity, the Bakassi elder dissociated himself from the said litigations, affirming his “unalloyed and unflinching support for His Excellency, Senator (Prince) Bassey Otu, and his administration’s noble efforts in resolving or ameliorating the plight of our people.” He lauded Governor Otu for his leadership style, which, according to him, reflects “empathy, inclusion, and a genuine concern for the welfare of the displaced and affected communities of Bakassi.”

Nyong concluded by reaffirming his faith in the collective destiny of Bakassi under a united Cross River State, urging all stakeholders to place the people’s interest above personal or political considerations. “Our strength lies in unity,” he declared. “Only through cooperation with the present administration can we reclaim our dignity, rebuild our communities, and achieve lasting progress.”