Ex-governor Idris Wada joins APC as Ohere hails defection, eyes Senate comeback

In a major political realignment ahead of the 2027 elections, former Governor Capt. Idris Ichalla Wada has formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a development seen as a significant shift in Kogi State’s political landscape.

The defection ceremony, held in Odu, Dekina Local Government Area, drew top dignitaries including Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, and Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, underscoring the importance of the event.

Former Senator Abubakar Sadiku Ohere applauded Wada and other defectors, describing the move as a strategic and visionary step toward unity, stability, and development in Kogi State.

He said such political realignments strengthen the APC and open new opportunities for collaborative governance that benefits the people.

Other notable figures who joined the APC at the event included former Deputy Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Hon. Sam Abenemi; former Deputy Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Omebije; former Chairman of Ibaji Local Government Area, Hon. Abraham Uchola; alongside thousands of supporters. Analysts say the scale and prominence of the defections reflect a growing consolidation of APC’s influence, particularly in Kogi East.

Speaking with journalists, Ohere highlighted his achievements during his brief time in the Senate, citing his dedication to meaningful legislation and constituency development.

He chaired the Committee on Local Content, served on key committees including Works and Health, and sponsored motions geared toward reviving the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

He also supported policies aimed at expanding local participation in the oil and gas sector, promoting industrialization, creating jobs, and enhancing transparency in governance.

Ohere’s earlier service in the Kogi State Cabinet also bolsters his prospects for a Senate return in 2027. As Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, he helped resolve longstanding traditional disputes, strengthened local governance, and empowered royal institutions.

As Commissioner for Works, he supervised critical infrastructure projects including roads, bridges, and drainage systems, and contributed to the establishment of the Reference Hospital, Okene, as well as developments at the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara.

At the community level, he championed various empowerment programmes providing vocational training, agricultural inputs, motorized boreholes, and financial support for market traders and small business owners.

Political observers note that Ohere’s combination of administrative experience, legislative contributions, and constituency-driven initiatives positions him strongly for a Senate comeback in 2027.

He maintains that Kogi Central needs leadership focused on tangible results, stability, and sustainable development.

“Our people deserve leaders who build, deliver, and prioritize progress over politics and theatrics,” Ohere said. “In 2027, Kogi Central must choose leadership that transforms communities, not just makes promises.”