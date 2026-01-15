Ex-SSG alleges Katsina LG budgets N300m to pay bandits

Radda lauds armed forces for restoring peace in terrorised communities

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Katsina State, Dr Mustapha Inuwa, has claimed that one of the local councils has earmarked N300 million in the 2026 fiscal year to pay suspected bandits in the area.



Inuwa, who made the claim in an interview, further said several councils affected by insecurity also pay money running into several millions of Naira to suspected bandits monthly.



He lamented that despite the community-initiated peace deal with bandits in 18 council areas of the state, such huge amounts of public funds were still being paid to a few sets of people at the expense of the development of the affected councils.



“There is a local government in Katsina State that has earmarked the sum of N300 million for bandits in its 2026 budget.



“Government also gives money to bandits monthly, and this is despite the so-called peace deal with bandits,” he alleged.



Inuwa, who was Secretary to the State Government (SGS) during former Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s tenure, further said the peace deal with bandits may not achieve the desired objectives in the long run, as attacks still occur daily in parts of the state.



The ADC chieftain wondered why the state government would want to facilitate the freedom of dozens of convicted and suspected bandits when it has always said it would not negotiate with bandits.

IN a related development, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has commended the armed forces for their sacrifice, courage and dedication in defending the country’s territorial integrity and protecting citizens.

Speaking at the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, he described the military as the backbone of Nigeria’s security architecture, particularly in frontline states battling insurgency and banditry.



Radda noted that Katsina, as a frontline state, has witnessed firsthand the bravery and professionalism of the armed forces in confronting security challenges.

According to him, the gradual return of peace to communities previously ravaged by insecurity is a direct result of sustained military operations and commitment to duty.



He added that his administration has prioritised collaboration with security agencies through logistics support, intelligence sharing and community engagement to strengthen ongoing operations.