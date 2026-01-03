Ex-SSG denies fraud allegation by Bauchi governor

Former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government (SSG), Barrister Ibrahim Kashim, has denied allegations of fraud levelled against him by Governor Bala Mohammed, insisting that he was never indicted, investigated, or found culpable of any financial impropriety while in office.

Kashim, in a statement issued on Friday, was reacting to claims credited to the governor that he was removed from office over alleged fraud, describing the allegation as “unfortunate, misleading, and entirely untrue.”

He challenged Governor Mohammed to substantiate the claim in a court of competent jurisdiction.

His words: “At no time during my tenure as Secretary to the State Government was I indicted, queried, investigated, or found culpable of any act of fraud or financial impropriety.

“No panel of inquiry, audit report, law enforcement agency, or anti-corruption body has ever established, alleged, or even insinuated that I engaged in fraudulent conduct while in office.

“Any suggestion to the contrary is a blatant distortion of facts and a regrettable attempt to deflect attention from more substantive issues.”

Kashim stressed that his resignation was not linked to any wrongdoing, noting that he served the state with integrity and transparency.

“For the avoidance of doubt, my exit from office was not predicated on any finding of wrongdoing. I served the Government and people of Bauchi State with diligence, transparency, and fidelity to the law, and I remain proud of my record in public service.

“I am, and have always been, ready—any day, any time—to render a full and detailed account of my stewardship as SSG to any competent authority or to the Nigerian public,” he said.

The former SSG further expressed concern over what he described as attempts to justify current developments through the projection of false narratives against former public officials.

According to him, such actions undermine fairness and accountability in public discourse.

“It is deeply troubling that in an attempt to explain or justify ongoing developments, false narratives are being projected against individuals who have dedicated years of their lives to the service of the state.

“Such claims do a disservice not only to personal reputations but also to the principles of fairness, accountability, and truth that should guide public discourse,” he added.

Kashim disclosed that he would soon address the media to clarify the matter in detail.

“In the coming days, I will fully address members of the press and the general public to clarify these matters comprehensively. At that time, I will respond in detail to this dastardly and cowardly deflection of issues and place the facts clearly and verifiably before the court of public opinion. Talk is cheap, facts are sacred,” he stated.