Expectations high as Tinubu opens ‘Big Sports Dialogue’ today

THE search for solutions to the myriad of problems dogging the country’s sports industry will continue today in Lagos where President Bola Tinubu is expected to declare open the “Big Sports Dialogue.”

According to the organisers, the dialogue, which is expected to feature top sports personalities from both the public and private sectors, is designed to address pressing issues plaguing Nigerian sports and to reshape the country’s sports ecosystem.

“It aims to bring together key stakeholders and policymakers to chart a path for a more vibrant and sustainable sporting sector,” the organisers said, adding that leading voices at the dialogue include Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, the NSC’s Director-General, Bukola Olopade, Director General, National Institue of Sports (NIS), Philip Shaibu, renowned sports marketing expert, Mike Itemuagbor and basketball promoter, Igoche Mark.

Others are Arise TV host, Oseni Rufai, journalist, Aderonke Ararobin, former Nogeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Chris Green and NFF Board member, Aisha Falode, as well as Steve Oshio, Abubakar Lawal, Bashire Are, and Ruben Abati.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Osaze Ebueku, described the event as a “call to action for all Nigerians to come together and shape the future of sports in the country.”

He said that the dialogue will feature high-level discussions, policy recommendations, and partnerships aimed at revitalising Nigeria’s sports infrastructure, governance, funding, talent development and international competitiveness.