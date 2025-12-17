Expert calls for science-led approach to tobacco harm reduction in adult smokers

British American Tobacco (BAT) West & Central Africa has reiterated the importance of Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) as a pragmatic, science-based public health strategy in helping adult smokers transition to reduced-risk alternatives.

Speaking through a thought-leadership piece, Scientific Engagement Manager, BAT West & Central Africa, Dr. Akinwande Puddicombe, emphasised that despite years of cessation interventions, millions of adult smokers continue to smoke, primarily due to nicotine dependence, and therefore require more realistic pathways that align with evolving scientific evidence.

Puddicombe explained that while quitting tobacco use entirely remains the ideal outcome, a significant number of adults struggle to achieve complete cessation, even with available aids such as nicotine patches, gums, counselling, or pharmaceutical therapies.

Harm reduction, he noted, provides a practical bridge—offering adult smokers access to scientifically validated non-combustible nicotine products that significantly reduce exposure to harmful toxicants associated with cigarette smoke.

“Combustion is where the problem lies,” he stated. “When tobacco burns, the process generates harmful substances such as tar and carbon monoxide, which contribute to smoking-related diseases However, modern reduced-risk alternatives—including heated tobacco systems, nicotine pouches, and vapour products—deliver nicotine without burning tobacco. Those switching completely away from cigarettes can therefore reduce exposure to harmful constituents.”

Puddicombe referenced landmark evidence from globally reputable institutions which have affirmed reduced-risk profiles for these innovations.

Reports from the Royal College of Physicians and Public Health England have concluded that properly regulated vapour products and other innovative nicotine alternatives are substantially less harmful than continued smoking.

He pointed out that public health authorities increasingly recognise the role of THR in lowering the burden of smoking-related disease, especially when quitting entirely proves difficult.

He further highlighted that Tobacco Harm Reduction not only provides an alternative to adult smokers who would otherwise continue to smoke, but has also proven to function as a transition mechanism—moving users gradually from cigarettes to reduced-risk products, and in some cases, eventually leading them to quit nicotine use altogether.

However, Puddicombe stressed that responsible implementation is key. He acknowledged concerns around unintended access by minors and emphasised that strict enforcement frameworks—such as age-verification controls, responsible marketing practices, controlled distribution, and flavour regulation—remain central to how harm reduction can be implemented ethically and responsibly.

“Harm reduction works when it is strictly targeted at adult smokers. Protecting young people is non-negotiable, and that requires collaboration between regulators, manufacturers, retailers, and civil society actors,” he noted.

He cited examples from countries where well-structured policies—such as product standards, verified retail compliance, and continuous behaviour-monitoring—have enabled THR to support national public health aspirations without stimulating youth uptake.

Advocating forward-looking policy reforms, Puddicombe called for a regulatory environment that is evidence-based, innovation-friendly, and aligned with global health best practices.

He added that health systems and governments stand to benefit from reduced smoking-related disease prevalence, lowered treatment costs, and improved long-term public health outcomes when THR is mainstreamed appropriately.

“As nicotine use continues to evolve, tobacco-control strategies must evolve with it,” he concluded. “The science is compelling, and when combined with strong regulation and continued education, Tobacco Harm Reduction can significantly support harm minimisation in society.”