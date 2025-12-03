Expert seeks harm reduction strategy to cut smoking risks in Nigeria

A health expert, Dr. Yusuff Adebayo, has urged Nigeria to adopt a science-driven Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) strategy as part of its national public health response, arguing that the approach offers a realistic pathway to reducing smoking-related diseases among adults who continue to consume nicotine.

Adebayo, a pharmacist, epidemiologist, and health systems researcher, made the assertion in a new commentary where he described THR as “a pragmatic, evidence-based tool that complements—not replaces—traditional tobacco control efforts.”

According to the World Health Organization’s Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS 2023), about 3.7 per cent of Nigerian adults smoke.

Adebayo noted that while quitting remains the best option, many adult smokers are unable or unwilling to stop, making it necessary for policymakers to offer safer alternatives that significantly reduce exposure to harmful chemicals.

“Decades of global tobacco control efforts have shown one clear reality: a segment of adult smokers will continue to seek nicotine. The goal should be to encourage them toward less harmful, scientifically substantiated products,” Dr. Adebayo said.

He referenced a 2022 review by Public Health England that found vaping to be at least 95 percent less harmful than smoking, mainly because it removes smoke and tar—key drivers of tobacco-related illness.

He also pointed to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decisions authorising certain heated tobacco and oral nicotine products as Modified Risk Tobacco Products, citing evidence that they expose users to far fewer toxicants than cigarettes.

Adebayo argued that Nigeria stands to benefit from a risk-proportionate regulatory framework that encourages smokers to switch to lower-risk alternatives while ensuring product safety, quality, and responsible marketing.

“For THR to work in Nigeria, we need clear regulations, strong safety standards, transparent labelling, and fiscal policies that reflect relative risk,” he said. “Non-combustible products should not be taxed at levels that discourage smokers from switching to safer options.”

He added that such an approach aligns with international guidelines. “Harm reduction is recognised under Article 1(d) of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control,” he noted, citing examples from the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Japan where risk-reduction strategies have contributed to declining smoking rates.

Adebayo also stressed the need for public trust and collaboration, calling on policymakers, civil society, manufacturers, and the medical community to base decisions on science and balanced information.

He referenced a 2024 study in the International Journal of Medical Students showing uncertainty among Nigerian medical trainees about applying THR principles, saying this demonstrates the importance of proper education.

He further recommended the establishment of independent advisory structures and post-market surveillance to monitor product use and health outcomes.

“With the right mix of science, regulation, and public education, Nigeria can meaningfully reduce the health impacts of smoking while empowering adults with safer choices,” he said.

Adebayo concluded that the country now has a clear opportunity to adopt “a balanced, evidence-based pathway to better health outcomes.”