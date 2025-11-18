Experts canvass sustainable procurement practices

Procurement experts in the country have been called on to adopt global best practices in the discharge of their duties towards bequeathing a sustainable future to the next generation.

The call was made by speakers at a five-day International Conference on Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards, which commenced in Lagos yesterday with the theme, ‘Enhancing Sustainable Development Impact through Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards.’

Organised by the Sustainable Procurement, Environment and Social Standard Centre of Excellence (SPESSCE), University of Lagos, participants at the conference include delegates from federal and state ministries/agencies, development partners and donors, procurement professionals and project implementers, and academic institutions and research centres.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) Management Services, Prof. Muyiwa Falaiye, said the conference was organised to draw attention to the importance of proper procurement, sustainable environment and social inclusion.

“A lot of people think that procurement is just about selecting a contractor; it goes beyond that. It really coheres with the need for national stability, which you can only get when you have a process that is transparent and enduring.

“So, this conference is to remind stakeholders about the importance of doing things properly – engaging the right contractors, maintaining an environment that is sustainable, and preparing for human beings that are yet unborn. We hope that at the end of the conference, all of us will be prepared for the next generation,” he said.

On his part, the National Coordinator, SPESSCE project in Nigeria, Dr. Joshua Atah, noted that procurement has implications on social and environmental issues, stressing that they need to be taken into context holistically in planning every project or programme in the country.

He stated that the theme of the conference was chosen to broaden the participants’ perspectives about issues around environmental and social standards; and the effect they will have on development.

“This conference is about awareness and the need for even those who are practicing to recognise the need for them to professionalise. So, they need to enhance their knowledge about these three broad areas. They also need to go through the proper process of becoming certified and licenced to practice in each of these areas,” he said.

Director General, Bureau of Public Procurement, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, said the world was moving from traditional ways of procurement to sustainable procurement.

According to him, this entails taking environmental factors, climate issues, and social issues into consideration in procurement processes.

“This conference is to open our eyes to best practices globally. By doing so, we will be able to improve our own documentation to bring it at par with the global best practices so that Nigeria can be respected more,” he said.

Director, UNILAG SPESSCE, Prof. James Akanmu, urged the participants to consider environmental and social issues in whatever they do in the country.