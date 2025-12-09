Experts recommend lightweight concrete to curb building collapse in Nigeria

In a bid to tackle the recurring issue of building collapse in Nigeria, experts in the building sector have said that implementing lightweight concrete technology will curb high-rise building collapses.

Dr. Okey Eze, CEO of Axion Engineering, emphasised the importance of using lightweight concrete, which weighs significantly less than conventional concrete, reducing the risk of building collapse.

This technology can significantly reduce the risk of building collapse, as it weighs substantially less than conventional concrete.

According to him, lightweight concrete offers several benefits, including reduced dead weight, improved thermal insulation, faster construction, and increased durability. It can also reduce structural loads, making it ideal for high-rise buildings.

“Conventional concrete weighs about 2,400 kilos per cubic meter, while our lightweight concrete system weighs about 1.5 to 1.7 kilos per cubic meter,” Dr. Eze explained. “This makes a huge difference in ensuring the structural integrity of buildings.”

He also noted that Axion Engineering, a local manufacturing firm, has innovative construction products aimed at ensuring smarter, stronger, and longer-lasting buildings, while evealing that the company’s products have received approval from the Federal Ministry of Works.

The launch event was attended by industry professionals who praised Axion’s efforts to promote innovative construction practices.

Catherine Kadiri, Managing Director of CM Star Services Limited, emphasised the need for solutions that combine innovation with practicality, saying, “The future belongs to solutions that help us build strong roads, safe homes, and lasting infrastructure.”

Nigeria has witnessed numerous building collapses in recent years, resulting in loss of lives and property. According to reports, between 2010 and 2020, 48 buildings collapsed in Nigerian urban cities, with a 77 per cent increase from the previous decade.

Experts attribute building collapses to substandard materials, poor construction practices, inadequate supervision, and regulatory lapses. The Nigerian government has responded by strengthening regulatory frameworks and enforcing building codes.

However, more needs to be done to address this crisis. Dr. Eze urged the government to create measures for enforcing the use of innovative construction products and to incorporate lightweight concrete systems into building quotes.