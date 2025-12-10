Experts recommend lightweight concrete to curb building collapse

Experts in the building sector have said the implementation of lightweight concrete systems technology will curb high-rise building collapse in Nigeria.

CEO of Axion Engineering, Dr Okey Eze, emphasised the importance of using lightweight concrete, which weighs significantly less than conventional concrete, reducing the risk of building collapse.

According to him, lightweight concrete offers several benefits, including reduced dead weight, improved thermal insulation, faster construction, and increased durability. It can also reduce structural loads, making it ideal for high-rise buildings.

“Conventional concrete weighs about 2,400 kilo per cubic meter, while our lightweight concrete system weighs about 1.5 to 1.7 kilo per cubic meter. This makes a huge difference in ensuring the structural integrity of buildings,” Eze explained.

He also noted that Axion Engineering, a local manufacturing firm, offers innovative construction products designed to ensure smarter, stronger, and longer-lasting buildings, while revealing that the company’s products have received approval from the Federal Ministry of Works.

The launch event was attended by industry professionals, who praised Axion’s efforts in promoting innovative construction practices.

The Managing Director of CM Star Services Limited, Catherine Kadiri, emphasised the need for solutions that combine innovation with practicality, saying: “The future belongs to solutions that help us build strong roads, safe homes, and lasting infrastructure.”

Nigeria has witnessed numerous building collapses in recent years, resulting in loss of lives and property. According to reports, between 2010 and 2020, 48 buildings collapsed in Nigerian urban cities, with a 77 per cent increase from the previous decade.

Experts attribute the causes of building collapses to the use of substandard materials, poor construction practices, inadequate supervision, and regulatory lapses. The Nigerian government has responded by strengthening regulatory frameworks and enforcing building codes.

However, more needs to be done to address this crisis. Eze urged the government to create measures for enforcing the use of innovative construction products and to incorporate lightweight concrete systems into building quotes.