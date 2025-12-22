Experts task men on routine prostate cancer tests 

Health experts have stressed the importance of routine prostate cancer screening among men, particularly those aged 40 years and above, to reduce rising deaths from the disease.



The call was made during a prostate cancer awareness outreach organised by WASH 94.9 FM, in collaboration with Phlox Health WASH Foundation, Prostate Cancer Transatlantic Consortium ( CaPTC), Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital and Medserve-Lagos University Teaching Hospital Cancer Centre, where 80 men were screened in rectal examinations and Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) tests.



Prostate cancer has continued to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Nigerian men, with projections on the disease expected to double by 2040 in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to GLOBOCAN and WHO.



In her welcome address, General Manager of WASH 94.9 FM, Titilayo Kode, explained that the outreach was part of sustained efforts to reduce prostate cancer-related deaths through increased awareness and early detection.



She called on relevant authorities to make prostate cancer screening free for men aged 40 years and above, noting that early intervention would significantly reduce the social and economic burden of the disease.

Speaking on the theme, “Have a PROState of Mind: Proactive Awareness, Early Detection and Open Conversation,” a Professor of Surgery and Consultant Urologist at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, Ile-Ife, Abdulkadir Ayo Salako, described the scourge as one of the most common cancers affecting men, particularly with increasing age. He explained the role of the prostate gland and differentiated between benign prostate enlargement and prostate cancer.



The don clarified that the disease often presents without symptoms in its early stages, making routine screening crucial.

“When symptoms do occur, they may include frequent or difficult urination, night-time urination, blood in urine, and in advanced cases, severe pain and kidney complications,” he said.



Salako warned that untreated prostate cancer can spread to other organs such as the bones, spine, lungs, and brain, potentially leading to fractures, paralysis, and death.



According to him, diagnosis typically involves prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing, physical examination, and biopsy where necessary. He emphasised that prostate cancer is highly treatable and potentially curable when detected early, but treatment becomes largely palliative once it has spread.



Also speaking, Specialist Registrar in Oncology at the Medserve–LUTH Cancer Centre, Dr Emmanuel Ojiebun, reiterated that timely diagnosis improves treatment outcomes, and increases the chances of cure, stating that treatment decisions depend on factors such as the patient’s age, stage of the disease, aggressiveness of the cancer, and the presence of other medical conditions.