Explosion rocks Kwara, five wounded, four buildings damaged

A suspected bomb on Christmas night hit Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, wounding about five people, including a couple and their young daughter.

The sad incident, which residents suspected to be a bomb explosion, occurred at Yidi (Muslim’s prayer ground) along the Offa-Ijagbo road.

The woman, identified as Iya Ayo, and her daughter, Aisha, were seriously affected and hospitalised at the nearby First Care Hospital.

Fellow neighbours told The Weekend Guardian that the woman was seriously injured, while another boy’s ear was chopped.

They said: “They were already asleep when the explosion happened. Iya Ayo’s breast, stomach and arms were pierced by nails.”

Eyewitnesses said an artisan was also affected, with four adjoining buildings seriously damaged.

A petty trader, Madam Joy, said, “We saw it coming with lights beaming, then rammed into this (pointing) upstairs before going through the other three buildings it pulled down.”

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Adekimi Ojo, however, corrected the rumour that a bomb was brought into the city by the American military.

According to the police chief, “There was no bomb scare in Offa, there was no plane crash.

“What happened was just an ordinance, and our IED experts have evacuated the debris. There is no more cause for alarm, everything is now under control as our IED experts have immediately started discreet investigation,” he told newsmen at the site of the incident.

Meanwhile, an official preliminary statement by the Offa LGt, copied by the Weekend Guardian, described the cause of the explosion as suspected ordnance-related.

It stated that security agencies have cordoned off the affected area to allow for further investigations.

The Executive Chairman, Hon. Suleiman Olatunji Omituntun, briefed the media, saying: “It was at 9:38pm yesterday (Thursday) that I received a distress call about this incident. Thank God, no life was lost.”

“This is not a bomb explosion, this is not a plane crash incident, it is just an ordinary happening that rocked this area. Thank God everything is now calm with residents going about their normal activities.

“The police have come with their experts,” he said, adding, “I suspect it could be that a drone was being tested and it backfired or it malfunctioned,” he suspected.

Meanwhile, Olatunji and the Special Adviser on Political Matters to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Hon. Femi Agbaje Whyte, and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Offa Division visited the scene immediately after the incident to assess the situation firsthand.

The council Chairman urged residents of Offa to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding and always to verify information through credible and official sources to avoid the spread of fear and misinformation.