Exposure to art’s boost children’s wellbeing

As concerns grow over declining social interaction and confidence levels among Nigerian schoolchildren, Chrisland Schools Limited used its annual Variety Night and Joint Christmas Concert to make a case for performing arts returning to the centre of basic education.

The event held at the Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Lagos, with the themed: ‘The Gift of Love’, brought together pupils from 12 Lagos School campuses, partner schools in the United States of America as well as Abidjan in Cote d’Ivoire.

Beyond a festive display of dance, drama and choral music, the night was a reflection of how Nigerian schools can better nurture children’s emotional resilience and creative expression amid rising academic pressure and post-pandemic learning challenges.

Speaking on the purpose of the programme, Director, Chrisland Schools Limited, Mrs Ayoola Akinyeye, said the theme was chosen to remind the children and families that kindness and empathy remain essential values in a season often defined by consumerism.

She added that love is one of the school’s core values, and the event gives learners “the opportunity to express that love through collaboration, performance and support for one another.”

Akinyeye hinged the concert on a deeper educational argument: that schools must invest in holistic learning, not academics alone.

“Education in the classroom is never complete without education outside the classroom. Public speaking, drama and dance help children build confidence. You cannot become a strong communicator without platforms like this,” she said.

Akinyeye noted that giving many children, not just the naturally gifted, a chance to stand before a large audience strengthens their mental well-being, citing global research that shows that acts of giving, collaboration and helping others improve emotional balance. “It deepens their sense of gratitude and helps them reflect on the privileges they enjoy,” she said.

For many parents in attendance, the night offered a rare window into a nationwide conversation: how much space Nigerian children have to explore interests beyond exams, and how programmes help to reverse growing anxiety and low self-esteem among young people?

A member of the advisory board for Prince William School, Kehinde Aluko, said the programme exposes a persistent gap in Nigerian parenting patterns. He added that while many children possess innate talent, only consistent encouragement allows those abilities to grow.

“Some children will come to school without talent but with love for art and participation.

The goal isn’t to pick only the best performers but to allow every child, regardless of ability, to enjoy expressing themselves,” he said.

Aluko urged parents who still restrict their children from extracurricular activities to rethink their stance, noting that early exposure builds teamwork, courage and adaptability.

“When children don’t get these opportunities, they tend to lose confidence as they grow older,” he added.

The concert’s broad participation, from spoken word to stage drama and choir renditions, underscored an emerging message: that Nigeria’s education challenges are not only about infrastructure and curriculum deficits, but also about widening the emotional and creative world available to children.