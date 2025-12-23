Ezeh canvasses robust governance

Nigerian policymakers have been urged to make public office less lucrative for politicians.



Speaking in Lagos yesterday after being conferred as Businessman of the Year 2025 by Leadtimes Africa magazine, Founder and Managing Director of UR9 Group, Dr Uriel Ezeh, canvassed robust governance that attracts people of integrity, emphasising transparency in leadership.



Ezeh noted that if election into the National Assembly, State Assembly and local councils is made unattractive, men who would serve the nation with integrity would be attracted.

He thanked the management for honouring him, stating: “I am not taking the honour for granted.”