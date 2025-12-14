Ezekwesili wins anti-graft excellence award

The former Vice President of the World Bank and co-founder of Transparency International, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, on Sunday, December 14, 2025, in Doha, Qatar, won this year’s International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award in the category of Lifetime/Outstanding Achievement.

The award, organised by the Secretariat of the International Anti-Corruption Excellence, was chaired by United Nations Special Advocate for the Prevention of Corruption and Chairman of the High-Level Award Committee, His Excellency Dr Ali Bin Fetais Al Marri.

Prior to the award ceremony, Marri stated in a letter to Ezekwesili, “It gives me the greatest pleasure to inform you that your nomination has been selected as a joint winner of this year’s award.”

The Director, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Centre/Head of Secretariat of the International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award, Dr Yasser Refaie, said the nominee’s nomination underwent an independent and rigorous review by both the Assessment Advisory Board and the High-Level Award Committee, and was found to exemplify the values, expertise and integrity that the Award represents.

Before the award, Refaie had stated, “It would be our great honour to have you among us on this occasion. The Award Secretariat will arrange and cover the cost of flights and accommodation for you and one accompanying guest.

“Once again, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on this outstanding achievement. We very much look forward to welcoming you to the ceremony and will share further details regarding the programme and logistics in due course.”