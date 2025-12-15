FAAC revenue drops by N427.969b as FG, states, LGCs share N1.93tr

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has announced that the gross statutory revenue for the month of November fell by N427.969 billion, to N1.736 trillion, against the N2.164 trillion received in October 2025.

FAAC in a communique at the end of its December 2025 meeting in Abuja on Monday also informed that it shared a total sum of N1.928 trillion, being November 2025 Federation Account Revenue, to the Federal Government, States and the Local Government Councils.

It said the N1.928 trillion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N1.403 trillion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N485.838 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N39.646 billion.

The communiqué indicated that total gross revenue of N2.343 trillion was available in the month of November 2025. Total deduction for cost of collection was N84.251 billion while total transfers, interventions, refunds and savings were N330.625 billion.

Gross revenue of N563. 042 billion was available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) in November 2025. This was lower than the N719.827 billion available in the month of October 2025 by N156.785 billion.

The communiqué stated that from the N1.928 trillion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received total sum of N747.159 billion and the State Governments received total sum of N601.731 billion, while the local government council received N445.266 billion. It noted that the sum of N134.355 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting states as derivation revenue.

On the N1.403 trillion distributable statutory revenue, the communiqué stated that the Federal Government received N668.336 billion and the State Governments received N338.989 billion.

The Local Government Councils received N261.346 billion and the sum of N134.355 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting states as derivation revenue.

From the N485.838 billion distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue, the Federal Government received N72.876 billion, the State Governments received N242.919 billion and the Local Government Councils received N170.043 billion.

A total sum of N5.947 billion was received by the Federal Government from the N39.646 billion Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), the State Governments received N19.823 billion and the Local Government Councils received N13.876 billion.

A statement signed by Director (Press and Public Relations), Mr. Bawa Mokwa, noted that in November 2025, Excise Duty increased moderately while Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Hydrocarbon Tax (HT), CIT on Upstream Activities, Companies Income Tax (CIT), CGT and SDT, Oil & Gas Royalties, Import Duty, CET Levies, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) and Fees recorded substantial decreases.