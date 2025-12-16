FAAC revenue drops by N427.969b as FG, states, LGs share N1.93tr

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has announced that the gross statutory revenue for November fell by N427.969 billion, as only N1.736 trillion was received for the month, as against the N2.164 trillion received in October 2025.



FAAC, in a communiqué, at the end of its December 2025 meeting in Abuja yesterday, also informed that it shared N1.928 trillion, being November 2025 federation account revenue, to the Federal Government, states and the local councils.



It said the N1.928 trillion total distributable revenue comprised statutory revenue of N1.403 trillion, Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N485.838 billion, and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N39.646 billion.



The communiqué indicated that the total gross revenue of N2.343 trillion was available in November 2025. Total deduction for cost of collection was N84.251 billion while total transfers, interventions, refunds and savings were N330.625 billion.



Gross revenue of N563.042 billion was available from VAT in November 2025. This was lower than the N719.827 billion available in October 2025 by N156.785 billion.



The communiqué stated that from the N1.928 trillion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received N747.159 billion and the state governments received N601.731 billion, while the local government council received N445.266 billion. It noted that N134.355 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared with the benefiting states as derivation revenue.



On the N1.403 trillion distributable statutory revenue, the communiqué stated that the Federal Government received N668.336 billion and the state governments received N338.989 billion.



The local councils received N261.346 billion and N134.355 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared among the benefiting states as derivation revenue.



From the N485.838 billion distributable VAT revenue, the Federal Government received N72.876 billion, the states received N242.919 billion and the local councils received N170.043 billion.



A total sum of N5.947 billion was received by the Federal Government from the N39.646 billion EMTL, the state governments received N19.823 billion and the local councils received N13.876 billion.



A statement signed by the Director (Press and Public Relations), Bawa Mokwa, noted that in November 2025, Excise Duty increased moderately while Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Hydrocarbon Tax (HT), CIT on Upstream Activities, Companies Income Tax (CIT), CGT and SDT, Oil and Gas Royalties, Import Duty, CET Levies, VAT, EMTL and Fees recorded substantial decreases.