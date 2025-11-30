Family launches Kaycee Foundation in honour of late Ibile Holdings executive

The family of the late former General Manager, Controls at Ibile Holdings Ltd., Mrs Kikelomo Christiana Akinluyi, has inaugurated a charity organisation in her memory to continue her humanitarian work.

The Kikelomo Christianah Akinluyi Charity Foundation (Kaycee Foundation) was formally launched in Aramoko-Ekiti, months after Mrs Akinluyi, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Accountants and entrepreneur, died on 1 April 2024 at the age of 60.

Speaking at the event, her husband, Mr Laolu Akinluyi, also a Chartered Accountant, announced a N250 million endowment fund to support the foundation’s activities. He said the organisation would provide relief and support to residents of Aramoko and members of the public.

He explained that the foundation was established to honour his late wife’s values and humanitarian commitments, adding that it was conceived 15 years ago as a joint initiative. He said the project was a memorial effort and not intended as “a springboard for political ambitions”.

According to him, the foundation will operate on four intervention pillars: health, education, feeding, and economic empowerment. Beneficiaries will include students, youths, widows, the aged, and other vulnerable groups.

As part of its initial activities, the foundation installed hand-pump boreholes in five primary schools in Aramoko and distributed 25kg food packs to 250 widows and elderly women. Mr Akinluyi added that the N250 million endowment is expected to generate about N50 million annually from interest and dividends to fund programmes and administrative operations.

The Bishop of the Anglican Church, Ekiti West Diocese, Rt Rev Cornelius Oludare Adagbada, described the initiative as a gesture that would bring relief to many households. Also speaking, Professor Rasaki Ojo-Bakare commended the family for establishing what he called a legacy project capable of impacting lives.