FAO, World Bank, NBS release agricultural sample survey report

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and the World Bank, has released the National Agricultural Sample Survey (NASS) 2023 report.

Officially released on October 17, 2025, the report provides comprehensive national data on crop yields, livestock production, land use, access to inputs, labour, gender participation in agriculture, and household agricultural characteristics.

Key findings from the 2022/2023 agricultural season revealed that cassava led major season harvests with 21.90 million tonnes, followed by yam (18.70 million tonnes), maize (17.35 million tonnes), and rice (13.04 million tonnes), while coconut production reached 12,630 tonnes.

In the minor season, onion topped with 2.67 million tonnes, followed by tomato (2.25 million tonnes), rice (1.44 million tonnes), and sugarcane (887,080 tonnes), with melon recording the lowest output at 10,950 tonnes.

Livestock numbers totaled 273.80 million, dominated by goats (138.95 million), sheep (64.93 million), and cattle (54.81 million), while poultry production reached 683.68 million, led by chickens at 642.94 million.

Fish production was dominated by catfish at 27 million tonnes. Among forest products, firewood led at 19.63 million tonnes, while grasscutter and bushmeat recorded the lowest at 210.834 kg.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, said the survey findings and accompanying microdata would be crucial for tracking national priorities and fulfilling international commitments, including the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The report represents more than statistical outputs; it reflects our commitment to transparency, disciplined planning, and the sustainable development of Nigeria’s agricultural sector,” he said.

Abul Azad, Senior Economist, Development Data Group, World Bank, commended the ministry for prioritizing data-driven policy interventions, noting that the survey reflects a continuous government effort to support agriculture through reliable data.

Covering Nigeria’s 92,376,800 hectares, including 36,872,000 hectares of arable land, agriculture remains central to employment and economic growth, engaging approximately 40 million households.

Statistician General Prince Adeyemi Adeniran highlighted Nigeria’s agricultural potential, while noting that domestic food production has not kept pace with population growth, leading to increased imports of staples such as wheat, rice, and fish.

FAO Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Dr. Hussein Gadain, emphasized that the 2023 survey, funded by the World Bank under the 50×2030 Initiative, adhered to international standards and encouraged stakeholders to use the data for policy planning, investment, and transformation of the agrifood sector.

“The goal is to address food crises, climate vulnerabilities, improve rural livelihoods, create jobs, and build resilience,” Dr. Gadain said.