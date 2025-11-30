Fatunbi named among 2025 Global 100 most influential young leaders

The Chief Executive Officer of Dorogis Limited,Tolulope Fatunbi has been named among the 2025 Global 100 – League of Distinguished Influential Leaders, a prestigious recognition of young changemakers making a mark across Africa and the world.

The announcement came from the Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation (PAYLEF) following a rigorous year-long selection process that received nearly 10,000 nominations from multiple continents.

The foundation described the 2025 cohort as a group of “entrepreneurs, activists, innovators and trailblazers redefining leadership in the 21st century.”

Speaking on the selection, Executive Director of PAYLEF, Salako Adebowale said the list highlights the new generation of African leaders driving transformation.

“These leaders reflect the diversity, creativity, and impact shaping Africa’s development today. They are not only breaking barriers but setting new standards for leadership across sectors,” he said.

Fatunbi received the recognition on November 22 in Kigali, Rwanda, marking a milestone for both him and Dorogis Limited.

The 2025 Global 100 also features emerging leaders making waves across entrepreneurship, technology, wellness, fashion, and media like Rahma Adam Mohammed, CEO of Amaryadotcom Wellness Group, Élodie Fromenteau – Founder of Izubaa & Ndabaga, Belise Umuhoza, Founder of Be Wise Digital and host of the Be Wise Podcast, Saivya Chauhan, Founder if Blitz Electric Mobility, Indonesia,and Daniel Ruiz, AI Technical Lead of PredictLand; Lecturer at Zaragoza Logistics Centre.

Others include Michael Folorunso Babatunde, Founder of Kinsleaf Ltd, Amb. Wiseman Anyala , Executive chairman of Wiseman Anyala Holdings Group, Xolisa Mgqubeni, Founder and CEO of Suit Luxe, South Africa, Daniel Palacio Enrech, Digital Content Entrepreneur from Spain, Amadasun Olawunmi (Mimi), Founder of Eatwithmimi, Lagos, Antoinette Niyongira, Journalist and Wellness Storyteller, David Mantiziba, Founder/CEO of Wildfin Microfinance Zimbabwe and Zambia; Chairman of Skipwide Group of Companies, Haruna Hassan Tukur, Founder & CEO of Hafaz Integrated Farms Ltd., Nigeria, and Michelle Mabuza, Founder & Director of Mimi Petroleum, South Africa.

Fatunbi is the founder and CEO of Dorogis Limited, one of Nigeria’s pioneering firms focused on the exploration and responsible development of critical minerals.

At the intersection of geology, automation and industrial innovation, he deploys artificial intelligence, satellite analytics, and drone-enabled geophysics to identify strategic minerals such as lithium and rare earth elements.

With expertise spanning building technology, mining management, and applied geoscience, Fatunbi has become a leading advocate for policy reform aimed at transitioning Africa from a raw material exporter to a global hub for mineral-based industrialisation.

His proposals include establishing a Nigeria-led equivalent of Brazil’s CPRM and emphasising local refining, beneficiation, and social licence for mining operations.

Through Dorogis’ technology-driven model, he is positioning Nigeria and Africa to compete effectively in the fast-growing global market for energy-transition minerals.

Reflecting on the award, Fatunbi said the honour is both humbling and a call to greater responsibility:

“Being named among the 2025 Global 100 – League of Distinguished Influential Leaders is an honour that I receive with deep humility and renewed responsibility.

“This recognition is not just personal; it signals the growing acknowledgement of Africa’s potential in responsible resource development and technological innovation.”

He emphasised that the award strengthens his commitment to sustainable, community-centred mineral exploration:

“At Dorogis Limited, we are proving that Africa’s mineral wealth can be more than a source of extraction; it can drive industrial growth, technological advancement and widespread economic empowerment. By integrating AI, geospatial science and local geological knowledge, we aim to ensure minerals critical to global industry become catalysts for value creation within Africa.”

Fatunbi concluded with a broader call for Africa’s youth and leaders:

“Africa stands at a pivotal moment. Our generation must build the frameworks that turn natural resources into long-term prosperity. I dedicate this recognition to everyone working tirelessly to shape a more innovative, equitable and industrially vibrant Africa.”