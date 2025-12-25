FCSC promotes 2,363 civil servants  to directorate level 

The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has approved the promotion of 2,363 civil servants to the directorate level. While 338 were promoted to SGL 17 as full directors, 614 to SGL 16 as deputy directors, 1,411 others were upgraded to SGL 15 as assistant directors.



This followed the promotion examinations, which took the form of a competitive computer-based test (CBT) for the first time in the history of the commission. There were also rigorous oral interviews for the candidates for the director cadre.



The development was contained in a statement by the FCSC Chairman, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, yesterday. Olaopa explained that the candidates were drawn from ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) such as the State House, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Agriculture, Communication, Environment, Health, Housing, Humanitarian Affairs, Industry, Trade and Investment, Information, Science and Technology,

Justice, Labour and Employment, Livestock, Marine, Transport, Power, Water Resources, Women Affairs, Works, Youth Development, Defence, Foreign Affairs, Regional Development, Solid Minerals, Steel Development, Sports Commission, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Office of the Auditor General, and the Office of the Surveyor General.



He noted that while the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation produced the highest number of successful directors at 110, ministries such as Aviation, Transport, Power, Education, Petroleum and Solid Minerals had none.



The examinations were conducted in collaboration with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) locally and overseas. The overseas tests were held in four centres in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, India and Egypt.