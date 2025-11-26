FCSC to deepen evaluation, monitoring practice in public service

Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has committed to strengthening reforms to deepen Evaluation and Monitoring (E&M) practice in the public service.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the FCSC, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, during the national symposium of the Nigerian Association of Evaluators (NAE) held in Abuja yesterday.

According to Olaopa in his goodwill message, the effective practice of evaluation and monitoring is crucial to national development, and should be strongly embedded in the operations of public service.

He noted that, from the perspective of the FCSC, the institution charged with appointments, promotions, and discipline within the Federal Civil Service, a functional national M&E system required not only systems and tools but also a professional workforce equipped with the right skills, values, and incentives.

He disclosed that the experience of the FCSC had shown that many of the barriers affecting M&E practice were in the human resource environment: unclear job roles, lack of competency frameworks, weak alignment of recruitment with the organisation’s values, inconsistent career pathways, limited recognition of analytical skills in promotion assessments, and posting practices that disrupt continuity and institutional memory.

Olaopa said that in response to these, the commission had initiated reforms to strengthen the M&E capacity across the public service.

Acknowledging the NAE as a strategic partner, Olaopa said its experience in building evaluation standards, promoting ethical practice, and supporting capacity development made it “a natural ally as we seek to professionalise the evaluation function within the civil service. We look forward to working with you to refine competency frameworks, strengthen ethical guidelines, deepen training opportunities, and build communities of practice that encourage learning and knowledge exchange.”