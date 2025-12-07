FCT Council Election: Immigration Chief seeks collaboration with INEC

Member of Immigration Service and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) pose for photograph during Madam Sharifat Ronke Ibrahim's working visit to the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC-FCT, Malam Aminu Kasimu Idris.

The Comptroller of the Immigration Service (CIS), FCT, Madam Sharifat Ronke Ibrahim, has advocated for stronger collaboration between the Immigration Service and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure greater security during the forthcoming 2026 FCT Area Council Election.

She made this request during a working visit to the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC-FCT, Malam Aminu Kasimu Idris, on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Madam Ibrahim expressed satisfaction with the long-standing partnership between the two agencies, which has successfully mitigated election-related insecurity in the FCT in the past.

The CIS noted that recent reforms within the Nigerian Immigration Service, which have led to increased digitalisation of operations, have positioned the agency to contribute more effectively as preparations for the Area Council Election proceed.

Furthermore, the CIS emphasised the Immigration Service’s responsibility to profile and identify non-Nigerian nationals and offered their support to INEC in preventing non-Nigerian citizens from participating in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise and the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the FCT.

In his response, the Resident Electoral Commissioner thanked the CIS and her team for their visit. He acknowledged the significant support his commission has received from the Immigration Service as a security agency, particularly through the Inter-Agency Committee on Election Security. He assured Madam Ibrahim that his office would promptly address her request for the deployment of Immigration Service operatives to INEC offices during the PVC collection in the FCT.

The meeting, which featured top management from both FCT INEC and the FCT Immigration Service, included the presentation of voter education materials to the visiting CIS and concluded with group photographs.