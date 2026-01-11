FCT Police arrest three ‘one-chance’ robbery suspects over Barrister Chigbo’s murder

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in its sustained fight against violent crime with the arrest of three notorious armed robbery suspects involved in “one-chance” criminal operations and the gruesome murder of a legal practitioner, Barrister Chigbo Princess Nwamaka Mediatrix.

The arrest, announced on Sunday in a statement by Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh, followed clear directives issued by the Commissioner of Police in Abuja, CP Miller Dantawaye, to ensure that all perpetrators connected to the heinous murder of the victim and other similar crimes within the FCT are swiftly identified and brought to justice.

Adeh said between January 5 and 10, 2026, operatives of the Command’s Scorpion Squad, led by ACP Victor Ogbeide Godfrey, acting on reconstructive digital intelligence, tracked the victim’s mobile phone and conducted follow up operations at Dei-Dei, Dakwa, and Dan-Tata communities within Kubwa Area of the FCT.

“These intelligence-led operations led to the arrest of the following suspects: Saifullahi Yusuf (Male, 22 years) – from Kaduna State, resident at Dan-Tata Community, Dei-Dei, Abuja; Ishau Yusuf (Male, 24 years) – from , Kaduna State, resident at Dan-Tata Community, Dei-Dei, Abuja and Minka’ilu Jibril, also known as Dan-Hajia – from, Kaduna State,” the statement read.

“It is pertinent to note that the first and second suspects are biological brothers. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are members of a notorious “one-chance” armed robbery syndicate that has been operating on and off within the FCT for several years, particularly during festive periods.”

Adeh said further investigations revealed that on January 5, at about 5:50 p.m., Barr. Princess Chigbo unknowingly boarded their black Volkswagen Golf 3 vehicle along the Kubwa Expressway, unaware that the occupants were criminals.

Upon entry into the vehicle, she said the suspects wound up the tinted windows and threatened the victim with weapons in an attempt to force her to pay ransom for her own release.

“When she allegedly refused to cooperate, she was physically assaulted and pushed out of the moving vehicle along the Kubwa Expressway, resulting in her death,” Adeh said.

The FCT police spokesperson added that the suspects further admitted to dispossessing the victim of her Android mobile phone, which was later sold at Dei-Dei for the sum of One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira (₦120,000).

From the money, Minka’ilu Jibril received ₦30,000, Saifullahi Yusuf received ₦15,000 while Ishau Yusuf and another suspect currently at large, Musa, shared the remaining amount.

During the arrest, Adeh said the following exhibits were recovered from the suspects: Five scissors, two sharp dagger knives, two knives, one long chain used for restraining victims and

one plier.

She stated that these items are believed to have been used in the commission of their criminal activities.

Adeh added that investigation is ongoing, and intensive efforts are in top gear to apprehend the remaining suspect currently at large, as well as to uncover any additional criminal networks linked to the syndicate.

She said CP Dantawaye has commended the professionalism and dedication of the operatives involved and reassured residents of Abuja that the Command remains resolute in its commitment to rid the territory of criminal elements.

Members of the public have also been advised to remain vigilant, avoid boarding unregistered or suspicious vehicles, and promptly report any suspicious activities through the Command’s emergency numbers: 08032003913, 07057337653.

“Further updates will be communicated as investigations progress,” the FCT Police Command spokesperson added.